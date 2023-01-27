Dunipace fatal road crash: Police arrest 63-year-old motorist in connection with traffic collision which killed pedestrian
A 63-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road crash near Dunipace which resulted in the death of 53-year-old pedestrian April Mitchell.
By James Trimble
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 4:38pm
Her body was discovered on the A872 Denny to Stirling road at Avonside Drive at around 12.30am on Thursday, December 15 last year.
The road was closed for over 24 hours as police carried out enquiries.
Detective Sergeant Chris Scott, of Falkirk CID, said: “I’d like to thank the community for their support and assistance throughout this investigation.”