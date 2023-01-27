Her body was discovered on the A872 Denny to Stirling road at Avonside Drive at around 12.30am on Thursday, December 15 last year.

The road was closed for over 24 hours as police carried out enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Chris Scott, of Falkirk CID, said: “I’d like to thank the community for their support and assistance throughout this investigation.”