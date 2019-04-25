Dunipace dog owner let animal die in pain and suffering

A callous man failed to provide veterinary care for his dog and then dumped the poor creature in a box in a remote area when it died.

Andrew Bayne (47), Stirling Street, Dunipace, did not take his Staffordshire bull terrier, named Pepsi, to the vet to treat a benign tumour which could have been easily dealt with if given the correct medical care.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court, Bayne pled guilty to failing to provide adequate care and treatment, and failing to provide vet advice or treatment to his dog, under section 19 of the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006 between June 3 and September 3 last year.

The sorry case came to light following an investigation by the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA).

Louise Seddon, SSPCA inspector, said: “In September 2018 I was called to a job regarding a dead dog discovered dumped in a box in a remote area in Stirling. Upon veterinary post-mortem examination, Pepsi, the dog, was discovered to have a large ulcerated tumour hanging from the abdomen that had multiple discharges.

“There was also a discharge from an opening over the right hock, as well as a vaginal discharge. Her claws were found to be excessively long on all four feet.

“She was also confirmed to have a uterine infection and septic arthritis of the right hind ankle joint, both of which would have caused pain and discomfort, particularly the arthritis as she was likely to be non-weight bearing on the hind limb.

“Histopathology confirmed the tumour was benign and could have been removed by a veterinary surgeon. The tumour was present for many months and was infected for at least one week, which would have caused pain and discomfort, but could have been infected for longer.

“Pepsi sadly passed away following a period of pain and suffering, which did not happen overnight and could have been treated had veterinary advice been sought.”

Bayne was fined £500 and banned from keeping dogs for five years.

Inspector Seddon said: “We welcome the fact this case has been dealt with and the sentence handed down. We hope Bayne will give serious consideration about his suitability to care for other animals in the future.”