Dumb drug dealer let £760 of heroin fall out his trousers in Skinflats while cops looked on

Police could not believe their eyes when a motorist had a large quantity of heroin roll down his trouser leg into plain sight.

Christopher McGale (36) had just been talking to officers at the roadside in Skinflats, near Grangemouth, when the offending package – containing £760 of the class A drug – emerged. The Stenhousemuir man thought he had secured the heroin in his underpants.

When he was subsequently searched, officers found another £300 worth of heroin between his buttocks.

On Tuesday, Stirling Sheriff Court heard had “wriggled about” having hidden the drugs in his underpants after the car he was travelling in crashed on the A905. He was stopped by police while he was walking home.

Lynn Swann, defence solicitor, said: “It was a foolish decision.”

McGale pled guilty to possessing heroin with intent to supply and also admitted giving police a false name and being threatening and abusive to the officers who arrested him on December 10 last year.

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson said McGale had been “thoroughly immersed” in the world of drug dealing, and had an extensive record for similar offences.

McGale was sentenced to 16 months in prison.