Drunken thug challenges his grandad (72) to a fight in Stenhousemuir

A young offender’s drink problem came to a head during separate incidents where he challenged his grandad to a fight and assaulted his partner.

Blair Hollinsworth (21) was flying high on alcohol when he threatened his grandparents, who are in their 70s, and later when he dragged his girlfriend over the ground before trashing her home.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Hollinsworth had pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner in James Street, Stenhousemuir on January 7 and to threatening behaviour and assault in Dochart Path, Grangemouth on August 31.

Procurator fiscal depute Susan Campbell said: “The accused’s grandmother received a number of phonecalls from a taxi driver and from the accused himself, asking for money to pay the taxi fare.

“Initially she refused but eventually told him to attend outside her address. The accused was banging on her front door. He began jumping up and down at the front window, clenching his fists and shouting ‘come on then’ to his grandfather, who believed this was the accused challenging him to a fight.

“Police were called.”

In another incident, Hollinsworth was at his partner’s home watching football and drinking.

“The accused was intoxicated,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She went into the kitchen and the accused started shouting at her ‘who do you think you are you daftie?’.” Hollinsworth, 6 Turnbull Grove, Dunfermline, started punching walls and punched a hole in the complainer’s bedroom door.

At one point a neighbour witnessed Hollinsworth push his partner to the ground and then drag her across the floor of the common close. Police were called.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said Hollinsworth had managed to stay clear of alcohol for seven months and had a chance of a job at a whisky bond.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence until January 17 to obtain the cost of the damages Hollinsworth had caused.