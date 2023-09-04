Drunken street Valium abusing thug bit police officer on the arm during Langlees incident

Police arrived to deal with Ross McAlpine, who had been brandishing a knife-like implement and threatening people. When they arrested him he became violent, biting one officer on the arm.

When he was secured with leg restraints and a spit hood, McAlpine began abusing officers with vile sectarian taunts.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McAlpine, 24, had pleaded guilty to a number of offences, the most recent of which was threatening behaviour, struggling with police officers, uttering sectarian remarks and brandishing an “implement” in Haugh Street and Cullen Terrace, Langlees on July 15.

McAlpine bit a police officer on the arm during the incident in Langlees (Picture: Police Scotland)

Melissa Phillips, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 7.25pm and the witness was outside his property at the address when he saw the accused walking past. The accused pulled out an implement that looked like a knife to the witness and said ‘what are you going to do about it?’ while brandishing the implement.

"Police were contacted and officers arrived and saw the accused climbing out of the common close first floor window. He presented as agitated and nervous and appeared to be intoxicated.

"Officers arrested the accused and he struggled with them, biting one officer on the tricep area of his arm causing bruising. The accused was placed on the ground in a controlled manner and the used of leg restraints and spit hood were required protect officers.”

McAlpine then began shouting sectarian abuse at officers and called them “scumbags” among other things, while continuously banging his head against the inside of the police vehicle.

He told them “when this hood comes off I’m going to spit on you”.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said the offences were down to the alcohol and street Valium McAlpine was consuming on a “daily basis”.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “You bit a police officer – your behaviour was utterly abhorrent. The police are there to protect the public and are not there to be assaulted.”