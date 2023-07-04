Drunken Slamannan man hurled racist abuse at taxi driver after he refused to drive him home

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by contacting his former partner – repeatedly messaging and attempting to call her – between may 24 and May 28 this year.

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “It was 11pm and the accused was in a taxi rank in Newmarket Street, Falkirk. He was intoxicated and made attempts to enter a taxi.

"He was refused service due to his intoxication and he then became aggressive.”

Cloy hurled racist abuse at the taxi driver in Newmarket Street, Falkirk (Picture: Contributed)

Cloy proceeded to hurl a number of racist insults and abuse at the driver.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said Cloy was “deeply ashamed” of his behaviour – which he had no recollection of because he was so drunk.

"He has no record for that type of offending,” added Mr Morrow.

As for the bail breach, Mr Morrow said Cloy just wanted to see his children.

"The relationship had come to an end and he was trying to see his children – of course this was not the way to go about it,” said Mr Morrow.

Sheriff Charles Lugton placed Cloy, 4 Bennie Terrace, Station Road, Slamannan, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next 65 days.