Drunken Slamannan man hurled racist abuse at taxi driver after he refused to drive him home

Colin Cloy, 33, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner, threatening behaviour and resisting police officers in Newmarket Street, Falkirk on November 18, 2022.
By Court Reporter
Published 4th Jul 2023, 16:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 16:05 BST

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by contacting his former partner – repeatedly messaging and attempting to call her – between may 24 and May 28 this year.

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “It was 11pm and the accused was in a taxi rank in Newmarket Street, Falkirk. He was intoxicated and made attempts to enter a taxi.

"He was refused service due to his intoxication and he then became aggressive.”

Cloy hurled racist abuse at the taxi driver in Newmarket Street, Falkirk (Picture: Contributed)Cloy hurled racist abuse at the taxi driver in Newmarket Street, Falkirk (Picture: Contributed)
Cloy proceeded to hurl a number of racist insults and abuse at the driver.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said Cloy was “deeply ashamed” of his behaviour – which he had no recollection of because he was so drunk.

"He has no record for that type of offending,” added Mr Morrow.

As for the bail breach, Mr Morrow said Cloy just wanted to see his children.

"The relationship had come to an end and he was trying to see his children – of course this was not the way to go about it,” said Mr Morrow.

Sheriff Charles Lugton placed Cloy, 4 Bennie Terrace, Station Road, Slamannan, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next 65 days.

He also placed him on a supervised community payback order for nine months with the conduct requirement he engage with addiction services in that time.