Drunken offender told nurse to ‘go back to Africa’

A substance abuser who told a nurse to “go back to Africa” during a drunken, racist rant told a sheriff prison “suited his current needs”.

Craig Derrick (29) made such a nuisance of himself at Forth Valley Royal Hospital that police had to be called to deal with him. When officers arrived he started to verbally abuse them as well as members of staff.

Derrick appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner, shouting, swearing and making racist remarks, on June 18 in the accident and emergencey department of the Larbert hospital.

Graham McLachlan, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 6.30am and police were contacted about a certain individual at a hospital’s accident and emergency department.

“They attended and during the course of the inquiry they discovered the accused was the person involved. He had been shouting and swearing at staff, saying ‘go back to Africa’ – which was directed at one of the nurses in the hospital.”

Derrkick swore at staff – and hurled profanities at the entire NHS organisation in general – and then directed his attention to police when they arrived and tried to calm him down.

It was stated in court Derrick had been struggling with substance abuse and actually wanted to receive a custodial sentence for the offence he committed at the hospital, because he had managed to stay clean in the prison setting since he had been remanded.

His defence solicitor said: “A period in custody is more suited to his current needs – it’s the quickest way for him to resolve this matter.”

Sheriff John Mundy said: “Generally speaking we don’t hand out sentences people want us to, but on this occasion I do think it is appropriate. Your behaviour was appalling and it would also have effected other patients – some who may be seriously ill.”

He sentenced Derrick, of no fixed abode, to six months in prison back dated to June 19.