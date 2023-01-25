Drunken offender threatened to 'smash' someone during Grangemouth incident

Sean Iles, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 9pm and the accused was in the address intoxicated. There was an argument between the accused and persons within the house and the accused started to shout and swear.

"He referred to the witness as ‘gay’ and threatened to ‘smash him’. Police were contacted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “We see here a young man with a bit of an alcohol problem. He has self-referred himself to Change Grow Live.”

Oliver appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Addressing Oliver, Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “You sound as though you’re beginning to realise you need to get help.”