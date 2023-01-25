Drunken offender threatened to 'smash' someone during Grangemouth incident
Ryan Oliver, 23, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – shouting, swearing and making threats of violence – at an address in Kerse Road, Grangemouth on October 29 last year.
Sean Iles, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 9pm and the accused was in the address intoxicated. There was an argument between the accused and persons within the house and the accused started to shout and swear.
"He referred to the witness as ‘gay’ and threatened to ‘smash him’. Police were contacted.”
Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “We see here a young man with a bit of an alcohol problem. He has self-referred himself to Change Grow Live.”
Addressing Oliver, Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “You sound as though you’re beginning to realise you need to get help.”
He placed Oliver, Room 74, Seaforth Road, Langlees, on a structured deferred sentence for six months to July 20.