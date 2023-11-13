News you can trust since 1845
Drunken offender subjected woman to terrifying sexual assault in Falkirk area hotel

Mark Davies, 50, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel located in the Falkirk area on October 1 last year.
Published 13th Nov 2023, 16:25 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 16:25 GMT
The charges stated Davies seized the woman, kissed her on the neck, pushed her onto a bed and lay down on top of her.

It was stated Davies was very intoxicated at the time, but did not seek to use that as an excuse. He was said to have “expressed regret about his behaviour”.

The court heard self-employed Davies, 51 Bryn Llidiard, Litchard, Bridgend, Mid Glamorgan, Wales, suffered from health difficulties.

Davies appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Davies appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Sheriff Alison Michie said Davies’ victim was terrified by his assault, which would have a “lasting effect” on her.

She placed him on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 270 hours of unpaid work within 18 months.

Davies was also made subject to the notification requirements of the sex offenders register for 12 months.