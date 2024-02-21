Drunken offender spat on door steward after pal was chucked out Falkirk pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Jamie McCabe, 20, was ordered to write to the woman he spat on and apologise for his “absolutely disgusting” behaviour.

He had previously admitted assaulting the door steward – spitting on her – at The Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk and threatening behaviour towards police officers in Oswald Street, Falkirk on September 9 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mandy Jones, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 12.15am and the witness was working as a door steward at the Scotia bar. She saw the accused causing a nuisance and then he approached her, demanding cigarette papers from her.

McCabe spat on a door steward at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk (Picture: Submitted)

"She refused and the accused spat on her clothing, hitting her on the chest.”

Police later found McCabe hiding in a common close and his drunken behaviour continued, with him calling officers “sluts” and “tramps”.

The court heard McCabe had been out drinking in Falkirk and claimed he had been ejected from one public house because he was Irish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He thought the same thing had happened again at The Scotia after his friend went into the premises and was asked to leave.

However, his friend was in fact asked to leave because he had been causing a nuisance and McCabe had supposedly got the wrong end of the stick completely regarding the situation and went on to react they way he did towards the door steward.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said it was an “absolutely disgusting offence” and took the step of getting McCabe, 19 Calder Place, Hallglen to apologise to his victim.

She said: “I want him to write a letter of apology to the victim in charge one and I want the crown to confirm receipt of this letter. I have seen no real remorse from him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Labaki deferred sentence on McCabe for three weeks to March 18 to allow him to write the letter to the door steward.