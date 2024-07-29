Drunken offender pinches £1500 watch from Falkirk pub then loses it on the way home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drunken salesman lied through his teeth to claim a £1500 designer watch found in a pub was his and then told police he supposedly lost the item on the ride home.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Callum Love, 26, had pleaded guilty to theft – stealing a £1500 TAG Heuer watch – at The Courtyard, Baxter’s Wynd, Falkirk on July 25 last year.

Steven Lynch, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 9pm and the owner of the watch that was stolen had removed it in order to play pool. He left it on a window sill. Staff later found the watch and the accused was asked if the watch belonged to him and he stated it was not his.

"However, a short time later the accused approached staff and asked questions about the watch. They took him over to the watch and he then stated it belonged to him and then left the pub with the watch.”

Love stole the watch from The Courtyard, lying to staff who found it that it belonged to him (Picture Jamie Forbes, National World)

The court heard Love’s crime was uncovered when CCTV footage revealed who the real owner of the watch was.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “He was extremely intoxicated that night and has very little recollection of events. This is a bar he has frequented for years. The next morning when it came to light, he realised he no longer had the watch.”

It was stated the £1500 TAG Heuer watch was never found and Love, who was said to work in sales, had supposedly not profited from his theft.

"He phoned the taxi company to see if he left it in a taxi,” said Mr Aitken. “Unfortunately the watch has been lost and not recovered. He has not benefitted from it. This is not his usual offence.

"This seems to have been a moment of madness.”

Addressing Love, 69 Mayfield Drive, Longcroft, directly, Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “If it had not been for you, that person would have got their watch back.”