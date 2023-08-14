News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Drunken offender caused chaos at Denny caravan park after drinking all day

An offender ripped off wooden panels and threw a pot plant during his drunken rampage at a Denny caravan site.
By Court Reporter
Published 14th Aug 2023, 08:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 09:04 BST

Jason Cameron, 42, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at Beech Tree Park Homes, Denny, on May 7 last year, breaching his bail conditions at the same location on July 9, 2022 and possession of a knife in McGowan Road, Falkirk on May 15 on May 15, 2023.

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The location is a caravan site and the complainer and the accused were residing there. After she left for work the accused remained at the address and spent the day drinking alcohol.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"At 3pm the witness began hearing the complainer and the accused screaming and shouting and banging. The accused was heard to be aggressive and it sounded as if furniture was being thrown around.

Cameon appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Cameon appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Cameon appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Most Popular

"This went on for over an hour and witnesses contacted police. Officers attended and traced the complainer and the accused. There were clear signs of a disturbance – wooden panels had been ripped off and a plant pot had been thrown.”

Forbidden from entering the location by the court, Cameron subsequently breached that order by returning there a couple of months after the initial offence.

Cameron’s most recent offence occurred earlier this year.

The procurator fiscal depute said: "It was 6.20pm and police had been asked to attend the address in relation to an ongoing disturbance. Officers saw the accused, who appeared to try and conceal himself on the arrival of police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They were concerned because he was not wearing shoes or socks at the time. A knife was found in his right hand trouser pocket and he wasn’t able to offer officers any explanation why he had it.

"He told them ‘it’s not mine’.”

Defence solicitor Michael Lowrie, said Cameron had been in the grips of an ongoing alcohol problem for some time and had suffered trauma in the past.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki placed Cameon, 1 Stein Square, Stirling, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 200 hours of unpaid work within 18 months.