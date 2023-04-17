Billy Small, 38, had been drinking at the hotel bar when his partner arrived back at the premises. When they went back to their room she later told hotel staff – when she came down to reception to ask for a separate room – he had struck her several times.

He then appeared at reception and staff witnessed him pushing and elbowing her.

Small appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault he committed at the Premier Inn, Glenbervie Business Park, Larbert on March 2.

The trouble happened after Small and the complainer – who is his partner and business partner – travelled north for work and were both staying together at a hotel.

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “At 8pm the complainer returned to the hotel and found the accused at the bar, apparently under the influence of alcohol. Both parties wen to their room and then at 11pm the complainer attended at reception where she requested another room due to the accused’s level of intoxication at the time and he had struck her on the head a number of times.

"The accused then attended at reception and was seen to push the complainer causing her to stumble. A member of staff contacted police and while he was on the phone he saw the accused elbow her in the side, before leaving the hotel.”

When police officer caught up with him Small responded to them simply stating: “Wow.”

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said the couple were data engineers with their own business

He added: “The relationship is continuing – both personal and business. He has stayed away from alcohol since, as he understands this was the catalyst.”

Sheriff William Gilchrist noted Small had completed an alcohol awareness course in the past.