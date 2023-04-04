Drunken HGV driver four times legal limit as he swerved all over M9 near Falkirk

The court heard the consequences of Robert Jack’s actions could have been “catastrophic” on that stretch of road. When police caught up with him he was unsteady on his feet and slurring his words.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Jack, 49, pleaded guilty to drink driving on the northbound M9 Edinburgh to Perth road between junctions 4 and 9 near Falkirk on February 15. He gave a reading of 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Procurator fiscal Ann Orr said: “The accused came to the attention of the public shortly after 10pm on the M9 motorway. He was seen to be driving erratically and concerns were formed by other road users who were travelling in the same direction.

"The manner of driving was such, police were contacted and the accused had carried on along the motorway towards Stirling services. Other drivers noted the accused to be under the influence of alcohol.

"He is described as having slurred speech and bottles of alcohol wedged near the window of his vehicle. Police noted he was unsteady on his feet, smelled strongly of alcohol and his speech was slurred.

"There was some concern he had driven for some distance on the motorway, driving erratically.”

It was stated he had a previous conviction for drink driving, however, it was 20 years ago.

Jack was now said to now realise he must get his “alcohol use in check”.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You have pleaded guilty to an extremely serious offence, driving an HGV on the M9 motorway while you were four times over the legal drink driving limit. The consequences of your actions could have been catastrophic.”

She placed Jack, 5 Blackburn Square, Barrhead, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 300 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and he engages with alcohol treatment services.