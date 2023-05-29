News you can trust since 1845
Drunken Hallglen offender claimed ex had ''sex offender' and 'paedophile' in house

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Mark McKay, 42, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – refusing to leave his former partner’s home – at an address in Camelon on June 7 last year.
By Court Reporter
Published 29th May 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 14:31 BST

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witness had contacted police because the accused had been drinking and she wanted him to leave. He said she was in the

house with someone he referred to as a ‘sex offender’ and a ‘paedophile’.”

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said Mckay was “starting to slow down” and had the appearance of a much older man in his 50s and 60s due to his poor health.

McKay appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Sheriff Christopher Shead noted McKay, 2 Calder Place, Hallglen, had spent some time in custody for the offence and placed him on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he attend alcohol and drug counselling.

He also made him subject to a six-month non-harassment order not to contact or approach his former partner.