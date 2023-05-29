Drunken Hallglen offender claimed ex had ''sex offender' and 'paedophile' in house

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witness had contacted police because the accused had been drinking and she wanted him to leave. He said she was in the

house with someone he referred to as a ‘sex offender’ and a ‘paedophile’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said Mckay was “starting to slow down” and had the appearance of a much older man in his 50s and 60s due to his poor health.

McKay appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted McKay, 2 Calder Place, Hallglen, had spent some time in custody for the offence and placed him on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he attend alcohol and drug counselling.