Drunken Grangemouth trucker butted bouncer during brawl outside bar

An HGV driver who had just downed a load of booze lashed out at a door steward just trying to break up a fight.

William Taggart (53) was setting about another man in a drunken brawl outside a pub when the security professional stepped in to try and break it up. When the steward took hold of Taggart’s wrist, the angry intoxicated trucker swung his head against the doorman’s cheek.

When the steward later tried to help Taggart up off the ground he received a faceful of spit for his trouble.

Taggart, 20 Kelvin Street, Grangemouth, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday, having pled guilty to the assault he committed outside The Ellwyn, Newlands Road, Grangemouth on July 28 last year.

Collette Fallon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 11.45pm and the door steward attended the pavement outside the address and saw the accused and another male fighting. The steward approached them and managed to push them apart, but the accused again attempted to approach the other male so the complainer took hold of his wrists to restrain him.

“He told the accused he was security and tried to calm him down. The accused thereafter swung his head back and struck the door steward on his cheek, causing him to let go his grip.

“The accused and the other male began another altercation which caused the accused to fall to the ground. The door steward approached to see if he was okay and the accused got up and spat in his face.

“Th incident was captured on on CCTV.”

The court heard Taggart had been an HGV driver for 22 years and works permanent night shift. He admitted he was the worse for wear after consuming a large quantity of alcohol on the evening in question.

Defence solcitor Kevin Douglas said: “He doesn’t know too much about what happened. He accepts when he does go out he can drink too much.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead fined Taggart £500 to be paid back at a rate of £100 per week.