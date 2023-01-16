Drunken Grangemouth offender's midnight A&E madness sees him splash nurse and smash car

Barry Buchanan, 48, turned up intoxicated at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (FVRH) for assistance and took exception when he was discharged, grabbing a plastic cup of water and then tossing it at a nurse.

After he left he wandered around the grounds of the hospital before picking up a road sign and smashing up a parked car – which happened to belong to another nurse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then told police throwing the cup at the nurse was “probably not the best thing to do” and feared he would “get time” for smashing the car up with the sign.

Buchanan made a real nuisance of himself at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Barry Buchanan, 48, had previously admitted assaulting a nurse – by throwing a cup of water at her – and damaging property – striking a parked car with a road sign- at FVRH on December 20 last year.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused attended A&E just around midnight. He was seen by staff who considered he did not need any medical treatment at that time and he was discharged from the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As he went out he was heard to be shouting in the waiting area, where there were other patients. Nurses approached the accused to tell him to calm down and he threw a plastic cup of water in front of one nurse, which splashed up at her.”

After he swore at the nurse and then he left the building, Buchanan’s movements were captured by CCTV and he was seen to pick up a roadworks sign, approach a parked car and then strike its front door, causing multiple scratches and dents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He then approached the front door of the hospital,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He was intercepted by security staff and was seen to be intoxicated. He told police ‘I threw a cup of water at a nurse – probably not the best thing to do’ and added ‘I chucked a sign at a car – I will get time for that’.

"The car belonged to a nurse who was on duty at the time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor William McIntyre said: “This incident took place after he had been released from prison and had difficulty finding a GP and an emergency supply of the anti-psychotic drugs he was supposed to be taking.

"He was drinking quite heavily and had gone to the hospital seeking some assistance. He took exception to being sent away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was stated Buchanan, who has a long-standing drink problem, had been diagnosed with Korsakoff’s syndrome – a disorder that primarily affects the memory system in the brain and can be caused by alcohol abuse.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You have a very lengthy history of previous offending and have previously failed to comply with community disposals. There is no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad