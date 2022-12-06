Drunken Grangemouth offender stops traffic and threatens to bite police officers' ears off

Derek Furby, 45, snarled “scummy woman” at a person who he noticed was calling the police during his rampage and then told officers he would bite their ears off.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Furby had pleaded guilty to recklessly standing in the middle of oncoming traffic, threatening behaviour and assaulting a police officer in Grahams Road, Falkirk on June 14.

Melissa Phillips, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 7pm and the accused was standing in the middle of the road waving his hands in the air and shouting, causing traffic to stop on the road. He began shouting in a violent and aggressive manner at witnesses.

Furby threatened to bite police officers' ears off

"He was swinging bags in the air. At this point police were called and when the accused saw the witness on the phone he shouted ‘scummy woman’ at her. Police arrived and saw the accused shouting and swearing at pedestrians.

"The accused was immediately hostile towards officers, shouting and swearing and telling them he would kill them and ‘I will murder youse’. He then kicked a police officer on the chest and again shouted ‘I will murder you’.

"When police officers arrived at Falkirk Police Station the accused shouted ‘you better open this door because I’m going to bite your ears off’ and began spitting inside the police vehicle.”

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said Furby, 16 Westcliffe Court, Grangemouth, was in poor health, had a chest infection and was registered as an alcoholic.

"The drink has got a hold of him in the last couple of years,” said Mr Addison.

It was stated Furby’s condition meant he would be able to do light duties when it came to unpaid work but would be unable to do anything strenuous.

Sheriff Craig Harris said Furby’s behaviour was “quite disgusting”, spitting in a police vehicle, attacking an officer and annoying pedestrians and motorists.