Drunken Grangemouth lout threatened to kill police
Ian Wright (28) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner in Bank Street, Falkirk on November 8.
Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 6.30pm and police received a call in relation to a male causing a disturbance in Bank Street. Officers attended and traced the accused, who matched the description they had been given.
"As they approached him he became aggressive and began shouting and swearing at them, saying ‘I’ll kill you’, ‘You watch yourselves, I’ll get you both’ and other remarks of the same nature.
"He was arrested and continued to should at swear in the police vehicle and police station.”
Defence solicitor John Mulholland said Wright’s offending was linked to the consumption of alcohol.
Sheriff Simon Collins QC placed Wright, 52 Torwood Avenue, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 70 hours unpaid work in 12 months and engage with alcohol services.