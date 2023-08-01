Drunken Fife dad-of-six goes on rampage in Falkirk clubbing man over the head and wrecking takeaway

Douglas McPhee, 36, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a man – striking him with a metal pole – in Falkirk Central Retail Park, acting in a racially aggravated manner and threatening behaviour at Naz Tandoori, Melville Street, Falkirk on January 25.

Bernadette Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 10pm in Falkirk town centre and the accused walked towards the witnesses, pulling a metal pole from his trousers. When they saw him do this they walked away, but then saw him walk up behind a man and strike the rear of his head with the metal pole.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attack was captured on CCTV – the man sustained a small cut to the back of his head which did not require treatment.

McPhee continued his drunken rampage at the Naz Tandoori (Picture: Alistair Pryde, National World)

McPhee’s night of violence was not finished yet, however.

"At 11pm the accused has gone into a takeaway,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He has made a number of racist comments and then kicked the counter hatch causing it to come off its hinges.

"He went onto rip the till from the counter and threw it onto the floor, then ripped the counter top off and smashed the glass display which contained prepared food. He then gripped a piece of plastic trim and swung it round his head, shouting at staff.

"Police attended at the premises and saw glass strewn all over the floor.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard dad-of-six McPhee had been out playing pool, celebrating his eldest son’s 18th birthday.

He was said not to be “a man who is prone to violence”.

It was stated he did have a previous conviction for a violent offence back in 2014.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “There appears to be little you can offer as an explanation for any of this.”