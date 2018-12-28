Drunken Falkirk thug smashed bottle over door steward’s head then bit a man who tried to hold him back

A sozzled offender turned violent and used the glass bottle he was holding as a weapon when a door steward tried to take the pint glass he had in his other hand.

Declan Hogg (22) had been refused access to the Carron Works, Bank Street, Falkirk, for being too drunk and when a door steward tried to take the beverages – which he claimed he had purchased in the bar – from him, he smashed the bottle over the man’s head.

Hogg, 123 Eastburn Tower, Falkirk, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday having pled guilty to the assaults he committed on December 1.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “In the early hours of the door steward was at Carron Works. The accused was walking about outside the front door carrying a full pint glass and a glass bottle.

“The door steward thought the accused was drunk and as the accused attempted to enter the bar the door steward put his arm out to stop him saying he was too drunk to be allowed access.

“The accused said the drink had been purchased inside the premises and the door steward said he would take the drinks from him and take them inside. When he tried to take the pint glass the accused punched him and the struck him on the head with the glass bottle, which broke on impact.

“Members of the public assisted in restraining the accused and the door steward was helped inside. The manager came out and told the accused he was not allowed back in. The accused then lunged towards the door steward and punched him again in the face.

“He also bit a man, who had been restraining him, on his right forearm. The door steward told people to stop restraining him as he didn’t want anyone else to become involved.”

Police attended and Hogg was arrested. The incident was captured on CCTV.

The door steward was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, complaining of a sore head and a painful jaw. The injured bystander had a bite mark on his arm, but the skin had not been broken.

Sheriff Simon Collins deferred sentence until January 25 and altered Hogg’s curfew conditions to allow him to stay out to 10pm instead of 7pm on Monday and Tuesday nights so he could make progress on the unpaid work element of his community payback order.