Drunken Falkirk dad's 'little portfolio of offences' puts his freedom in jeopardy

An offender’s drunken return home from the pub ended with him stumbling downstairs without any trousers on and then running out the back door when police arrived on the scene.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Scott Miller, 26, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Bantaskine Street, Falkirk on March 30. He also admitted failing to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on April 11 and breaching his bail conditions by contacting a person the court had ordered him not to at the Richmond Park Hotel, Linlithgow Road, Bo’ness on October 15.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 3.10am when the complainer received a phone call from the accused’s friend saying the accused had been drinking and was heading home from the pub.

"He arrived around an hour later and began shouting and began making strange noises, causing the complainer to become alarmed. He was shouting ‘just shut up’ to himself.”

Neighbours who heard the commotion called the police, but before they arrived Miller “stumbled downstairs in his underwear and punched the living room door”.

Miller then quickly put on a pair of trousers and ran out the back door of the premises when police arrived.

Officers quickly traced him between a railway line and a garden.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “It’s a drunken man coming home. Some of what he was doing was directed at himself.”

She added the couple had found life very difficult apart and Miller’s partner was struggling to cope with their young child without him.

"The are keen to re-establish their relationship and have him look after their young child,” she said.

Addressing Miller directly, Sheriff Paul Ralph said: “You’re in the process of putting together a little portfolio of offences in a short period of time, that is putting your liberty in jeopardy.

"It appears you have been reflecting on things. You better start focussing on your young family and not your own leisure time.”

He placed Miller, 63 Bantaskine Street, Falkirk on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he completes 140 hours of unpaid work within nine months.

