Drunken duo steal car and then lash out at police

A motorist didn’t bet on his car being stolen when he popped into the bookies to put on a line.

That’s exactly what happened to the unfortunate car owner when he left it unlocked, with the keys in the vehicle, and heavily intoxicated Kevin Brennan (26) and Gary Muldoon (29) took the opportunity to zoom off on a drunken joyride.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, the pair both pled guilty to the theft at Varnsdorf Way, Peterburn and assaults they committed at Bowtrees Roundabout, near Airth, on February 24. Muldoon, 23 Harris Place, Airdrie, also admitted dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

Procurator fiscal depute Graham McLachlan said: “At 11.30am officers in an unmarked police vehicle on the M9 notice a car travelling at excessive speed, swerving violently from lane to lane and causing other vehicles to take evasive action.

“Moving onto the M876, the motor vehicle eventually stopped at a petrol station. Police saw Muldoon in the driver’s seat and it’s fair to say he and his co-pilot Brennan were being aggressive towards officers.

“They were repeatedly told to get out of the car and they refused. One of the officers put his hands on the car in an attempt to get the keys and Brennan lashed out.”

The police were assaulted, with both Muldoon and Brennan pushing them to the ground and kicking them.

Eventually subduing the offenders, police noticed an empty bottle of alcohol in the car.

Simon Hutchison, defending Brennan, said: “He has one previous conviction which was ten years ago. His behaviour in this situation was extremely stupid.”

Sheriff Craig Caldwell jailed Brennan, 20 Coll Place, Airdrie, for nine months and deferred sentence on father-of-two Muldoon, who has a previous conviction for assault in 2017, for reports.

Muldoon, who was remanded in custody until April 19, was told a custodial sentence was unavoidable.