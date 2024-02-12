Drunken Dunipace offender called police for help then hurled abuse at them when they showed up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Zoe Brynes, 30, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards police officers at her 11 Milton Place, Dunipace home on July 20 last year and threatening behaviour towards others at an address in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth on February 3 this year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 1.10pm and a 999 call was made from the address and a female was heard asking for an ambulance. Police attended due to the nature of the call and found the door unlocked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The could hear both female and male voices coming from within. The female was the accused, who came to the door and began shouting and swearing, asking ‘What are the police doing here?’.

Brynes would call police for help only to hurl abuse at them when they attended (Picture: Submitted)

"The accused was under the influence of alcohol and her behaviour continued for 15 minutes while officers tried to establish if everyone was safe within. Further police officers were required to attend.

"On entering the property a struggle thereafter ensued with the accused and she was placed under arrest. She continued to shout and swear at officers.”

On another occasion – again involving a 999 call – Brynes was drunk again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Police attended,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “It appeared the accused was seeking medical assistance for mental health complaints. The accused became aggressive with the witness and swore at her.

"The witness closed the door to the room she was in, with the accused outside. The accused began pushing the door handle down and attempted to push open the door.”

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Brynes was struggling with alcohol and her mental health.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted an “alarming pattern” was forming, with Brynes calling the emergency services for no reason and depriving others of the service.