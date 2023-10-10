News you can trust since 1845
Drunken Denny thug warns police officer 'tell your boyfriend I'll break his legs'

A drunken offender turned violent and damaged a police vehicle when all officers were trying to do was take him home safely.
By Court Reporter
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:25 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 16:25 BST
John Johnstone, 26, was sitting in a common close of a block of flats when officers arrived at the scene. He was initially pleasant enough, but became irate when he was taken to the wrong address.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, John Johnstone, 26, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and recklessly destroying police property – repeatedly striking the inside cage area of a police vehicle – in Carron Road and Falkirk Police Station.

Eilidh Smith, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 7.15pm when police received a phone call from a member of the public about a male who was intoxicated walking around in a common close.

All officers were trying to do was take Johnstone home safely (Picture: National World)All officers were trying to do was take Johnstone home safely (Picture: National World)
"Officers attended and found the accused sitting on the first floor landing, intoxicated. He was compliant with police at that point and was taken to the back of the police vehicle.

"They were going to take him back to his proper address, but the address they took him was not where he lived. He then became hostile towards officers and started to shout and swear and repeatedly punched and struck the inside of the cage of the vehicle.

"At one point he said to one officer ‘tell your boyfriend I’ll break his legs’.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Johnstone, 132 Bulloch Crescent, Denny, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 160 hours of unpaid work within that time.