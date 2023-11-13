Drunken Denny offender was not fooling around when he got tooled up with piece of wood on April 1

A drunken offender who was ejected from a nightclub then armed himself with piece of wood and told police he just wanted to catch a “peado”.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Teejay McGuire, 20, had pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon – a piece of wood – in Meadow Street, Falkirk, on April 1.

Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said: “It was 2.30am when the accused was ejected from the Maniqui nightclub. He then began to hang around near the night club and was seen on CCTV picking up a piece of wood and swinging it around in an anti-social manner.

"Police attended at the address and he told officers ‘I just wanted to catch the paedo in the Maniqui and I had a bit of wood’.”

The court heard McGuire, 46 Kilbirnie Terrace, Denny, had no previous convictions.