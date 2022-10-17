Drunken Denny offender smashed window to try and break into his own home

Procurator fiscal depute Melissa Phillips said: “Witnesses heard banging coming from the address and saw the accused standing outside at the close door, striking it. He stated he was locked out.

"Police were called.”

The court heard Forsyth, an alcoholic, had a “little bit to drink” on the night in question and “became anxious” when he discovered he was not able to gain access to his property.

Forsyth appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

He then broke a window to try and get in after neighbours had ignored his calls for help.

It was stated he then realised his behaviour was unacceptable and contacted the council.