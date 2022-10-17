Drunken Denny offender smashed window to try and break into his own home
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, John Forsyth (52) had pleaded guilty to destroying property – smashing a pane of glass with a plank of wood – at his 12 Hunter Gardens, Denny home on May 7.
Procurator fiscal depute Melissa Phillips said: “Witnesses heard banging coming from the address and saw the accused standing outside at the close door, striking it. He stated he was locked out.
"Police were called.”
The court heard Forsyth, an alcoholic, had a “little bit to drink” on the night in question and “became anxious” when he discovered he was not able to gain access to his property.
Most Popular
He then broke a window to try and get in after neighbours had ignored his calls for help.
It was stated he then realised his behaviour was unacceptable and contacted the council.
Sheriff Alison Michie fined Forsyth £180 and ordered him to pay Falkirk Council £100 compensation at a rate of £15 per fortnight.