Drunken Denny man challenged police to ‘square go’ before kicking officer

Police were challenged to a “square go” by a drunk who then kicked out after being arrested.

Kristopher Darling (41), 116 Balloch Crescent, Denny, threatened officers during a journey from Tamfourhill to Falkirk Police Station on December 30, 2018 and assaulted PC Euan Normansell by kicking him.

Darling also admitted resisting arrest and struggling with police.

Procurator fiscal depute Collette Fallon said: “He was making reference to wanting a ‘square go’ and was arrested.”

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said his client has alcohol issues, adding: “On occasions, his demons can be let loose.”

Darling will be supervised for two years and must engage with mental health and alcohol abuse services.