Drunken dad-of-four made pest of himself in Falkirk town centre

Brendan Lynn (43) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner in Asda, Newmarket Street, Falkirk on April 17 this year and outside the CEX shop, High Street, Falkirk on September 9 last year. He also admitted breaching his curfew conditions at his 23 Newton Avenue, Skinflats home on August 16 this year.

Robbie McDougall, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 5,30pm the witness was in her motor vehicle driving along High Street. She stopped her car in front of the accused and edged forward to try and move him out of the way.”

Lynn was shouting and swearing at the woman, spitting on the car and he pulling at the window wipers. A witness filmed the incident with their mobile phone.

Lynn made a nuisance of himself at Asda, Newmarket Street, Falkirk

On another occasion – earlier this year – Lynn was drunkenly abuse customers in the aisles of Asda superstore.

Mr McDougall said: “Security were told by a member of staff at the checkouts the accused was shouting at customers. The security staff made their way to the aisle and at this point the accused appeared to be calm.

"He was approached and asked what his issue was. He said the customers were staring at him while he was trying to teach his son to shop. The accused then became aggressive and started shouting at the security staff.

"He was asked to leave and said ‘you’re going to have to drag me out’ and ‘I hope your other security man is big’. He began walking down the aisle and said ‘if you walk that fast behind me I will punch your head in’.”

Once outside the store with his 12-year-old son, Lynn removed his jacket and punched one of his hands into the other, then put his arms out like he was looking for a fight.

Then in August police called to check he was adhering to his curfew and got no answer when they knocked his door. It turned out Lynn was home, but was too drunk to wake up and answer the door.

It was stated father-of-four Lynn had alcohol problems.

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio said he was not setting a good example to his children with his drunken behaviour, adding: “He is a pest in public and has been repeatedly.”

He placed Lynn on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 100 hours unpaid work in that period and attend for alcohol treatment. He was ordered to complete a further 100 hours unpaid work in 12 months following the completion of his other unpaid work punishment.

Lynn was also made subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he has to stay in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next two months.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.