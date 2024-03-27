Drunken Camelon teen caught carrying a blade in town centre in the early hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Callum Gray, 19, was on the street when officers stopped to talk to him and got straight to the point, telling them he had a blade in his jacket pocket. He was told he was fortunate he or anyone else was not hurt as a result of his stupidity.

Gray appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possession of a lock knife in Upper Newmarket Street, Falkirk on December 23 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 2.30am and police officers were on patrol when members of the public approached them and stated the accused was in possession of a knife.

"Officers stopped him and spoke to him. He freely admitted he was in possession of a knife and said it was in his jacket pocket. It was a red handled lock knife with a two inch long blade.”

The court heard Gray was intoxicated on the evening in question and had been out socialising with friends. He was said to have a problem with alcohol.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “So many people are injured or killed by those people – especially young men – carrying knives. Thankfully nothing more serious happened to anyone else or yourself.”