Drunken Camelon offender tells police officer ' you would lift your own granny'

Laura Williamson, 29, was so drunk she was said to have no recollection of her offences – but she showed concern for her dog during bot arrests – stating “my dug is going to die because of you – let me out so I can get back to my dug”.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Williamson had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner in Mansionhouse Road, Camelon on October 17 last year.

She also admitted threatening behaviour in a police vehicle travelling from Garry Place, Hallglen, to Forth Valley Royal Hospital on March 24, 2022.

Williamson was verbally abusive towards officers when she was arrested (Picture: Police Scotland)

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 5.10pm and police officers were requested to attend at Garry Place following reports of a disturbance. The accused was traced there and she was hevily intoxicated.

"She was placed in the rear of the police vehicle until officers could ascertain the circumstances of the call. She then became aggressive, shouting and swearing at police officers, saying ‘you better find my dug’.

"She then began to bang her head on the cage of the police vehicle.”

Williamson verbally abused police officers on another occasion – again showing concern for her “dug”.

"The accused had been arrested near to Falkirk Sheriff Court,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “It was shown there was a live arrest warrant for her. She began to shout a police officers telling one ‘you would lift your own granny’.

"She added ‘my dug is going to die because of you – let me out so I can get back to my dug’.”

The court heard Williamson, 52 Gordon Place, Camelon, had no memory of either incident because she was so heavily intoxicated on both occasions. She was said to have PTSD and had turned to drugs and alcohol because she was struggling to cope.

