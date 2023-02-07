Daniel Kozka, 41, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – struggling violently with police officers – at Sportsters Bar, Princes Street, Falkirk on September 18 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Christine Brownlie said: “It was 3am and police officers were on patrol. They had reason to attend Sportsters Bar and saw the accused and approached him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He appeared to be intoxicated, shouted and swore at them, became aggressive and started struggling with them.”

Kozka struggled violently with police officers outside Sportsters Bar, Princes Street, Falkirk

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said Kozka, 20 Irving Court, Camelon, daughter had died in 2019 and he had mental health difficulties as a result. She added he had been signed off his work for 18 months.