Drunken Camelon offender struggled with police outside sports bar
A drunken offender who grappled violently with police outside a pub was said to also be struggling to come to terms with the death of his daughter three years earlier.
Daniel Kozka, 41, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – struggling violently with police officers – at Sportsters Bar, Princes Street, Falkirk on September 18 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Christine Brownlie said: “It was 3am and police officers were on patrol. They had reason to attend Sportsters Bar and saw the accused and approached him.
"He appeared to be intoxicated, shouted and swore at them, became aggressive and started struggling with them.”
Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said Kozka, 20 Irving Court, Camelon, daughter had died in 2019 and he had mental health difficulties as a result. She added he had been signed off his work for 18 months.
Sheriff Christopher Shead continued the case until March 9 for reports into Kozka’s health.