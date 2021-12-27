Drunken Camelon offender spat at shopkeeper

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court via video link last Thursday, Liam Mathewson (21) had admitted threatening behaviour at an address in Thornhill Road, Falkirk, on November 24. He pleaded guilty to assault – spitting at a man – on October 18 and threatening behaviour at Sardar’s Cellar, Grahams Road, Falkirk on October 17.

He also admitted to assaulting a staff nurse at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on October 27.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “It was almost 10pm and the witnesses were working in Sardar’s Cellar. The accused came into the shop along with a female and was going to buy alcohol.

Mathewson spat at the shopkeeper at a premises in Grahams Road, Falkirk

"They were told they would need to be quick because 10pm was the cut off point for buying. The accused left the shop but stood outside shouting ‘I’ll smash your head in you muppet’ and ‘I will put this over your head you daftie’ while he was holding a bottle he pulled from his pocket.

"He then spat on the door of the shop before getting into a car and leaving.”

The very next day, Mathewson was back again.

"He was asked to leave because of his behaviour previously,” said the procurator depute. “The accused wasn’t happy about that and, as he was leaving the shop, he turned around and spat at the man, although no contact was made.”

On another occasion Mathewson displayed his bad behaviour at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The procurator fiscal said: “He was taken to the hospital in the early hours having taken a suspected drug overdose. He began to become hostile to staff and said he wanted to leave.

"He was told he was free to leave if he wanted to decline medical treatment. He asked if he could use a phone to call his girlfriend, but when he called he got no reply.

"A staff nurse attempted to escort him out to the waiting area to allow him to contact a taxi to leave the hospital. She saw the accused remove a roll of bandages and told him leave them.

"He seized her by the arm and told him to let go of her, which he did. He was then escorted away from the premises.”

Another offence saw Mathewson appear at the door of a stranger’s house in Thornhill Avenue, Falkirk, shouting and swearing and asking to be let in.

"The accused shouted ‘come on, come on, you will get it’. They did not answer the door and contacted police.”

The court heard Mathewson was under the influence at the time and had attended at the wrong address when he had been looking for a friend.

It was stated Mathewson was “clearly not coping with independent living”, was struggling with alcohol and substance misuse and was intoxicated during all these offences.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC placed Mathewson, 32 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complere 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months and attend alcohol treatment services.

He was also made subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next two months.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website.