Drunken Camelon man who pulled pliers on wife avoids imprisonment

A husband who pulled a set of pliers on his wife after a drinking session has avoided imprisonment.

Brian Martin (40), 12 Wilson Avenue, Camelon, pled guilty to pushing his spouse, seizing her by the hair and neck, throwing a plastic bottle at her and presenting pliers to her at an address in Kerr Crescent, Haggs on April 5.

The court heard his wife, who wants to continue their 23-year relationship, screamed to neighbours for help.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison asked Sheriff Christopher Shead to consider a non-custodial sentence given Martin’s lack of previous offending.

He was placed under supervision for a year and must complete 120 hours of unpaid work.