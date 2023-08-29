Drunken ASBO offender elbowed nurse multiple times at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 6.50pm and the accused was brought into hospital with a head injury. Staff were trying to assist but she was unhappy with them.

"She got up to leave and, on being told to stay, she has struck one of the nurses several times with her elbow.”

The court heard Hatton had serious alcohol problems and was subject to an anti social behaviour order at the time.

Hatton attacked a staff nurse at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

She was said to have “acted out of character” and, due to her level of intoxication, had “little or no memory” of the offence.

Hatton was said to still be abusing alcohol, but not to the same extent.