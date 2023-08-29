News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’

Drunken ASBO offender elbowed nurse multiple times at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Tina Hatton, 43, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a staff nurse – repeatedly striking her on the body – at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on April 25 last year.
By Court Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 16:25 BST

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 6.50pm and the accused was brought into hospital with a head injury. Staff were trying to assist but she was unhappy with them.

"She got up to leave and, on being told to stay, she has struck one of the nurses several times with her elbow.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard Hatton had serious alcohol problems and was subject to an anti social behaviour order at the time.

Hatton attacked a staff nurse at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Hatton attacked a staff nurse at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Hatton attacked a staff nurse at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Most Popular

She was said to have “acted out of character” and, due to her level of intoxication, had “little or no memory” of the offence.

Hatton was said to still be abusing alcohol, but not to the same extent.

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Hatton, 47 Park Street, High Bonnybridge, until September 7.