Drunken argument saw Grangemouth offender slap the back of his wife's legs
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Matthew Currie, 41, had pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife – slapping her legs – at an address in Moriston Court, Grangemouth, on October 22 last year.
Sean Iles, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 4pm and there was an argument between the accused and the woman and they separated from each other after this. Then at 9pm the accused appeared to be drunk and volatile.
"He slapped her to the back of the legs.”
Police were called and Currie told officers he never slapped his wife.
Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He is very keen for the parties to reconcile – as is Mrs Currie. This incident was caused by an excess of alcohol. He tells me he has not had any alcohol for some weeks.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Currie, 125 Oxgang Road, Grangemouth, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 70 hours unpaid work within 12 months.