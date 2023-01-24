Drunken argument saw Grangemouth offender slap the back of his wife's legs

Sean Iles, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 4pm and there was an argument between the accused and the woman and they separated from each other after this. Then at 9pm the accused appeared to be drunk and volatile.

"He slapped her to the back of the legs.”

Police were called and Currie told officers he never slapped his wife.

Currie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He is very keen for the parties to reconcile – as is Mrs Currie. This incident was caused by an excess of alcohol. He tells me he has not had any alcohol for some weeks.”