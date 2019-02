Police have appealed for information after a drunken man shouted and swore at and barged past pupils at a Redding supermarket.

The incident, which involved students from Braes High, took place at Tesco in Colliery Road at around 12.40pm on Friday, February 15.

The suspect is described as being aged 20 to 40, of slim build with short brown hair and is about 5ft10.

He was wearing a grey jumper and blue jogging bottoms at the time of the incident.

Any witnesses are asked to contact 101.