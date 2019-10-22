Drunk Stenhousemuir teen attacked takeaway staff

A drunken Stenhousemuir teenager attacked two takeaway workers after being refused food he could not pay for.

Jack Morton, 24 Muirfield Road, Stenhousemuir admitted carrying out the attack at Flames Tandoori, Salmon Inn Road, Polmont on May 24 while acting with another.

One of the employees was punched to the head and body and chased outside the store where he fell to the ground and was repeatedly punched again on the head and body.

The other worker was also repeatedly punched on the head and body and chased.

A car parked outside the takeaway was damaged in the attack too.

Eighteen-year-old Morton also pled guilty to a separate charge of assaulting a police officer by kicking him to the body at The Temple, Burnbank Road, Falkirk on January 20.

Referring to the takeaway assault procurator fiscal depute Collette Fallon said: “It was around 10.45pm when both accused entered the premises. Both appeared to be heavily intoxicated and were drinking alcohol.

“They attempted to buy food but had no money to pay for it and as such were asked to leave.

“They began to cause a disturbance so the workers began to lead them out of the locus but they then both began to punch the complainers repeatedly to the head and body.”

She added that once outside the staff were chased and punched again, rocks were thrown at the front of the takeaway store and damage was also inflicted on a car.

Morton’s defence agent Simon Hutchison said that despite a troubled record his client was now “on his way to being a reformed character”.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “This was quite a nasty event for the men in question especially when punches were delivered while lying down.”

Sentence was deferred until October 24 for a restriction of liberty order assessment with Sheriff Livingston stressing that he would be looking at imposing compensation as part of the order.