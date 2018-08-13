Drunk racially abused Falkirk shopkeeper shouting ‘Alluah Akbar’

A shopkeeper had to endure a stream of drunken racist abuse from a regular customer when he refused to sell him alcohol.

When Kevin Doyle (33) realised he was not going to get any drink at the shop he reacted by repeatedly shouting “Alluah Akbar” – an Islamic phrase which means “Allah is greatest” – at the shopkeeper and continued to shout it even after he was removed from the shop.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Doyle admitted behaving in a threatening manner and uttering racist and offensive remarks at Sardar’s Cellar, Grahams Road, Falkirk on June 19.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said: “It was 1.40pm at the off licence newsagents which the complainer owns. The accused entered and was recognised as a regular customer.

“The complainer refused to sell the accused alcohol, believing him to be already under the influence. The accused responded by shouting Alluah Akbar repeatedly at the man.

“He was ushered out of the shop, but continued to shout various things at the witness. The complainer went outside to prevent the accused from re-entering the shop and the accused then squared up to him, again shouting Alluah Akbar.

“Police officers arrived at 2pm and saw the accused standing arguing with the witness.”

The court heard Doyle, 168 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, was now alcohol-free for over 50 days and he could abstain from drinking when “he puts his mind to it”.

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “He was heavily under the influence of alcohol at the time, staggering and falling.”

Sheriff John Mundy sentenced Doyle to six months in prison back dated to June 20.