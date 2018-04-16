Drunk punched through police car’s windscreen

A drunken teenager ran at a police car, jumped on the bonnet, punched through the windscreen and challenged officers to a fight.

Sean Favier (18) stuck his head against the shattered windshield and shouted “come on then” at the startled occupants. He later told one officer he hoped she got cancer and died.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week, Favier admitted causing £216 worth of damage to the police car and behaving in a threatening manner in Grahams Road, Falkirk on August 6 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Craig Wainwright said: “It was 3.30am and police observed the accused in the centre of the road. As soon as the police vehicle stopped the accused ran towards it and jumped on the bonnet.

“He punched the windscreen twice with his right fist, smashing the windscreen. He had his face against the windscreen, shouting ‘what are you going to do?’ and ‘come on then’.”

Favier also headbutted the vehicle before running off.

Mr Wainwright said: “He was later traced nearby and while he has being escorted to the police vehicle, he was initially apologetic before becoming aggressive again, calling a female officer a ‘bitch’ and saying ‘I hope you get cancer and die’.”

At the police station Favier repeated his vile cancer statement and said he cared little for police authority or the authority of the courts.

The court heard Favier, 43 Abbotsford Street, Bainsford, had little recollection of events as he was under the influence of alcohol and unspecified illegal substances.

Sheriff Derek Livingston was surprised Favier could cause such damage with just his fists.

He said: “It must have been some punch to smash through a police car’s windscreen. This was a piece of grossly anti-social behaviour whatever way you look at it.”

He placed Favier on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 180 hours unpaid work within six months.