Appearing at Falkrik Sheriff Court last Thursday, Leslie Ramage, 64, had pleaded guilty to theft – stealing a bicycle – at Scotmid, Linlithgow Road, Bo’ness on May 13.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 8pm and the complainer attended at Scotmid, leaving his bike unsecure at the side of the building. When he came out he saw it was no longer there.

"The theft was captured on CCTV.”

Ramage appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Ramage, representing himself, listed all his ailments – including sciatica – to Sheriff Christopher Shead.

He said he was drunk and took the bike to get home and simply left it outside.

"I was only on the bike for two minutes,” he said.