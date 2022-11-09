Drunk opportunist pinched bike to ride home in Bo'ness
A drunk offender staggered up to a shop and stole a bicycle that was left at the side of the building before riding home and then abandoning it.
Appearing at Falkrik Sheriff Court last Thursday, Leslie Ramage, 64, had pleaded guilty to theft – stealing a bicycle – at Scotmid, Linlithgow Road, Bo’ness on May 13.
Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 8pm and the complainer attended at Scotmid, leaving his bike unsecure at the side of the building. When he came out he saw it was no longer there.
"The theft was captured on CCTV.”
Most Popular
Ramage, representing himself, listed all his ailments – including sciatica – to Sheriff Christopher Shead.
He said he was drunk and took the bike to get home and simply left it outside.
"I was only on the bike for two minutes,” he said.
Sheriff Shead fined Ramage, 45 Marchlands Avenue, Bo’ness, £200 and ordered him to pay £500 compensation to the bicycle’s owner within 12 months.