Drunk motorist drove with child in car

A motorist was almost five times over the legal drink driving limit – and had a child in his car – when he was stopped by police.

Michael McCarroll (45), 10 Marantha Crescent, Brightons, was pulled over at 8.35pm with the youngster in his car.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McCarroll admitted the offence he committed on the A803 Lathallan Roundabout to Polmont road on November 3 last year. He gave a reading of 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

McCarroll, who had a drink driving conviction in 2009, was banned for four years and ordered to complete 120 hours unpaid work with six months.