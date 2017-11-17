Drunk lashes out at her pal and then police

A binge drinker let her temper and the alcohol she consumed get the better of her when she lashed out at her friend and then the police.

After being refused access to her friend’s home, Melissa McMenaman (24) started kicking up a fuss outside the premises. When her pal came out she lunged at her and pulled her hair and repeatedly punched her head.

When police later traced McMenaman to her home at 9 Ure Crescent, Bonnybridge she attacked an officer, punching him on the shoulder.

McMenaman appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously pled guilty to the assaults she committed at her home and in Claremont Street, Bonnybridge on July 24.

Graham McLachlan, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It’s 2.45am and the accused is in the common close of the premises asking to get in and the complainer asks the accused to be quiet.

“There is a conversation and the accused, without warning, lunges at the complainer and pulls her hair and punches her on the head. Police are contacted and the accused is traced fairly quickly.

“She seemed to be heavily intoxicated and is with her own partner and children. She tries to run away from police and punched an officer in the shoulder in the process.”

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “This was frankly appalling behaviour towards someone you regarded as a friend.”

McMenaman was placed on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with a review of the order fixed for three month’s time.