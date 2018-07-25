Drunk jailed after threatening to kill police at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

An alcoholic has been jailed after he assaulted and abused police officers and a security guard while being treated in hospital.

George Dillon (48) turned on staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert as they tended to a cut on his head before kicking both a security officer and a policeman and threatening to kill police.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Dillon admitted kicking Craig Cowie and PC Alasdair Macdonald on the head, causing injury to the latter, and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and uttering violent, racist and sexual threats and struggling with police while on bail for a previous offence.

The incidents took place in the early hours of June 25 after Dillon refused to cooperate with hospital staff who were changing his clothes.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown: “Staff took hold of his arms as he kept trying to get out of the bed. The accused kicked Mr Cowie to the head.

“Two police officers were within A and E when they overheard a commotion and they went to assist.”

At this point, Dillon began shouting at the police officers and made a number of racist slurs before threatening to kill them.

Two other officers then took over at about 1am.

Dillon continued to issue threats towards police, as well as the child of one of the officers.

After trying to get off the bed, Dillon then lashed out and kicked PC Macdonald between the eyes, causing a small cut and bruising.

Dillon was taken to Falkirk Police Station after being discharged from hospital and pled guilty to the crimes in court the following day.

His defence solicitor told Sheriff Derek Livingston that Dillon had “very little recollection” of the events and has struggled with alcohol difficulties following the death of his son several years ago.

Dillon, 133 Greenfield Street, Alloa, was sentenced to 11 months in jail, backdated to June 26.