Drunk Falkirk man left two-year-old girl out in rain as he slept in buggy

A drunken man left a two-year-old girl standing in the pouring rain as he slept in her pushchair.

George Reid (34) consumed so much alcohol during a day out with the tot police had to intervene.

Appearing in court last Thursday, Reid, Castings Hostel, Castings Avenue, Falkirk, had admitted being drunk while in charge of the child in New Hallglen Road, Hallglen on June 8 and resisting arrest.

The court heard Reid had taken the toddler on a trip to Falkirk town centre.

The pair left at 3.30pm when Reid was still sober, however, problems arose on a bus journey home when he fell asleep and a passenger made the driver aware.

Procurator fiscal depute Collette Fallon said: “He was slurring his words and unable to provide a coherent version of events.

“Another passenger advised he often got off at New Hallglen Road.

“The bus continued there and the driver assisted the accused with getting a pushchair and the child off.

“Fearing for the safety of the child, the bus driver contacted police.

“While on the phone, the driver heard the child screaming and looked over to see the pushchair on its back and the accused to be lifting the child from within.

“The accused has thereafter sat in the chair and fallen asleep. A short time later police attended.

“Both the child and the accused were soaking wet due to heavy rain.”

Officers found an empty vodka bottle in Reid’s shopping bag before he was arrested.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said his client has “major issues”, adding: “He had gone for a bar lunch and appreciates he shouldn’t have. His actions were quite outrageous.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “If it hadn’t been for the responsibility and effort of the driver things could’ve been a lot worse.”

Reid will be supervised for 18 months and must complete 70 hours’ unpaid work within three months.