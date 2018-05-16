Drunk driver spat at police officer

Police carried out a road side breath test on Hazel Smart and found she was over three times the drink-drive limit.

Before she was arrested she tried to walk away to have a cigarette and, when one of the officers stopped her, she spat at him.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Smart (42) was disqualified for 28 months, placed on a supervised community order for two years and told to complete 160 hours’ unpaid work in six months as a direct alternative to jail.

Defence lawyer Willie McIntyre said Smart had taken a taxi to a friends house to pick up her car, but when she was not there decided to drive home. He added: “She should never have driven and she knows that.”