After coming to a halt after striking a bollard, Erin McGuirk, 21, then emerged unsteadily from her damaged vehicle and appeared to try to run away, but fell to the ground.

It was stated her decision to drive on the day was “catastrophic”.

McGuirk appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to drink driving and dangerous driving in Pretoria Road and Victoria Street, Larbert on November 19, 2021. She gave a reading of 414 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine, when the legal limit is 67 milligrams.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 12.30pm when the accused was seen to be driving the car when it collided with a vehicle parked in Victoria Street, she then continued into Main Street, Larbert, where there were a number of cars on the road and the accused’s vehicle emerged at speed, turning left and failing to stop at give way markings.

"A driver had to perform an emergency stop to avoid a collision. The accused, having come out onto Main Street, thereafter crossed onto the opposing carriageway and almost collided with another vehicle, before returning to her own side of the road.

"She mounted the pavement and collided with a pedestrian who was walking her dog. She sustained no injuries, but her jeans were torn. The accused then travelled a short distance before striking a bollard and coming to a halt near a set of traffic lights.

"Air bags had deployed due to the impact and the accused was in the driver’s seat. She got out and was seen to be unsteady on her feet, with people believing her to be under the influence of alcohol.

"She had minor cuts to her face and attempted to run off but fell down. Police attended and saw her damaged vehicle. There were a total of three vehicles in Pretoria Road and Victoria Road which had been damaged.

"Police noticed the accused was slurring her words and smelled strongly of alcohol.”

McGuirk, who is a first offender, was then taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to be checked for her injuries.

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said: “She had some sort of breakdown about something which was going on in work. Her decision to drive that day can only be seen to be a catastrophic one.”

Addressing McGuirk, Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You have chosen to drive a vehicle while you were six times over the limit. The result of that can be seen in the manner of your driving – striking parked cars, causing drivers to take evasive action and striking a pedestrian.”

She placed McGuirk, 22 Carronvale Road, Larbert, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition she complete 200 hours of unpaid work within that period.

