Drunk driver led police on chase through Grangemouth before smashing into parked cars

A young motorist was more than three times over the legal drink drive limit when he swerved all over the road at excessive speeds before plouging into parked vehicles.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, William McKie (23) had pled guilty to dangerous driving on various roads in Grangemouth, including Kerse Road, Dalratho Road, Carronflats Road and Fendoch Road, on December 7 last year.

He also admitted drink driving on the same date, giving a reading of 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “This was a police chase and you were drunk at the time.”

The court heard McKie, 43 Jackson Avenue, Grangemouth, was reluctant to be placed on a restriction of liberty order because it would affect his chances of getting work. However, Sheriff Livingston pointed out it was the order or a prison sentence.

The case was continued to April 4 for a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.