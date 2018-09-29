Drunk Denny woman threatened 12-year-olds

A 31-year-old woman threatened two 12-year-old boys in a drunken rage.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard last Thursday that Leeanne McGurkin shouted and swore at them in Broadside Place, Denny, on September 30 last year while she was “intoxicated”.

Defence lawyer Willie McIntyre said McGuckin has gone outside to remonstrate with them because they were “causing a nuisance”.

She also made threats towards them because she thought, wrongly, they had stolen her phone.

Mr McIntyre added: “She has a drink problem, but has the support of her immediate family.”

As an alternative to custody, Sheriff John Mundy placed her on a supervised order for 12 months.