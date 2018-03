A 29-year-old was three times the legal drink driving limit when took his sister’s car “for a spin”.

Michael Holden, 22 Wall Street, Camelon, admitted drink driving in Watling Street, Camelon on December 24 last year.

He gave a reading of 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the limit is 22 microgrammes.

He was banned for 15 months and fined £600.